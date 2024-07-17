25 Utah athletes join Team USA to compete in Pairs Olympics

In 2018, USA Climbing relocated its headquarters to Salt Lake City, establishing a national training center that annually hosts World Cup competitions, according to the Utah Sports Commission.

Team USA will send eight climbers to Paris, all who either live or train in Utah.

Two BYU Basketball alumni booked their tickets with Team USA as well. Jimmer Fredette, who played with the school from 2007 to 2011, will play on the men’s 3x3 team. Stephanie Rovetti played with the Cougars from 2010 to 2014 and will represent the U.S. on the women’s rugby team.

Six more BYU alumni will compete with Team USA’s track and field team.

Two University of Utah alumni will travel to Paris with Team USA for track and field and air pistol shooting.

Three more University of Utah Basketball alumni will play on Canada’s 3x3 basketball team.

Even more local, a Park City native and graduate of Park City High School, Haley Batten will compete in mountain biking in Paris with Team USA.

The Pairs Olympics begin July 26.