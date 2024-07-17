Utah health officials share rabies warning after numerous bat encounters

The Department of Health and Human Services reports, over the last month, dozens of Utah residents came in close contact with bats staying at a cabin in Idaho.

Some are now receiving preventative treatment for rabies.

The department says bats are one of the most common carriers of the virus. They can spread the illness through bites and scratches.

Rabies affects the nervous system and can be fatal once symptoms develop.

Health officials remind residents not to touch bats, dead or alive.

If you encounter a bat, call your local animal control office to remove the animal.