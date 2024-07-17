© 2024 KPCW

Utah health officials share rabies warning after numerous bat encounters

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published July 17, 2024 at 12:18 PM MDT
Utah Division of Wildlife Resources
Bats can carry rabies and pass the virus to humans through bites and scratches.

Utah public health officials are warning residents about rabies after a number of recent run-ins with bats.

The Department of Health and Human Services reports, over the last month, dozens of Utah residents came in close contact with bats staying at a cabin in Idaho.

Some are now receiving preventative treatment for rabies.

The department says bats are one of the most common carriers of the virus. They can spread the illness through bites and scratches.

Rabies affects the nervous system and can be fatal once symptoms develop.

Health officials remind residents not to touch bats, dead or alive.

If you encounter a bat, call your local animal control office to remove the animal.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
