Officials remind campers of safety after increased bear activity

When in bear country, bear-proof your food, supplies and any scented items by storing them in a bear-proof container or in an area bears can’t reach.

Outdoor cooks should also keep kitchen areas clean and refrain from dumping cooking grease, which could attract animals, onto the ground.

Remove all lures including bird feeders, compost piles, beehives, pet food, water bowls and barbecue grills from camping areas.

Most campsites are equipped with bear-proof trash cans to keep wildlife from digging through food and waste.

There are no brown bears in Utah, but black bears are present in many forests and deserts across the state. If you encounter a black bear while hiking or camping, stand your ground. Do not play dead or run away and stay calm.

Experts say to give the bear a chance to leave but if it does attack to fight back.

Bear spray is available at most outdoor retailers and can be used to deter the animal if it attacks.