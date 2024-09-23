Salt Lake City bids farewell to Bees
1 of 2 — IMG_4227.JPG
The Bees played their last game at Smith's Ballpark Sept. 23, 2024.
Mitchell Elliott / KPCW
2 of 2 — IMG_4229.JPG
The Bees played their last game at Smith's Ballpark Sept. 23, 2024.
Mitchell Elliott / KPCW
The Salt Lake Bees played their final game at Smith’s Ballpark Sunday, Sept. 23.
The Salt Lake Tribune reports the stadium was the team’s home for three decades, and the site hosted baseball games for almost a century.
Over 13,000 fans filled the ballpark for the final game.
The Bees were defeated 3-1 by the Oklahoma City Baseball Club.
Next season, the team will play at a new stadium in West Jordan.