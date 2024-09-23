© 2024 KPCW

Salt Lake City bids farewell to Bees

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published September 23, 2024 at 3:51 PM MDT
The Bees played their last game at Smith's Ballpark Sept. 23, 2024.
1 of 2  — IMG_4227.JPG
The Bees played their last game at Smith's Ballpark Sept. 23, 2024.
Mitchell Elliott / KPCW
The Bees played their last game at Smith's Ballpark Sept. 23, 2024.
2 of 2  — IMG_4229.JPG
The Bees played their last game at Smith's Ballpark Sept. 23, 2024.
Mitchell Elliott / KPCW

The Salt Lake Bees played their final game at Smith’s Ballpark Sunday, Sept. 23.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports the stadium was the team’s home for three decades, and the site hosted baseball games for almost a century.

Over 13,000 fans filled the ballpark for the final game.

The Bees were defeated 3-1 by the Oklahoma City Baseball Club.

Next season, the team will play at a new stadium in West Jordan.
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Reporter
