Utah Prescribed Fire Council to host Wasatch Back fall field trip

The public is invited to join the council to explore the beautiful landscapes of the Wasatch Front and Back.

Participants will learn about the importance of prescribed burns and their impact on the environment.

The council is a forum of prescribed fire practitioners from government, academic institutions, Native American tribes and other coalitions who work to promote, protect and conserve Utah’s landscape.

The Oct. 7 event is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the council reminds participants to wear comfortable shoes to hike in. Registration is free, but required.

A link to register and more information can be found here.