UDOT to improve crosswalk safety in Summit, Wasatch counties

The new, radar-enabled buttons can be activated by movements like nodding and waving or through an app.

The PedApp will activate the touchless crosswalk buttons and provide information such as the time remaining on a countdown timer, a street name or the direction a pedestrian is heading.

People with visual impairments can also enable a feature that helps them locate the button.

Once triggered, the accessible pedestrian signal (APS) alerts the pedestrian through audio signals like “wait” and “walk sign is on.”

So far UDOT has installed over 1,000 touchless crosswalk buttons at nearly 250 intersections, including at the intersection of Main Street and 790 South in Heber.

Over 20 buttons will be installed in Summit County. UDOT plans to install APS technology at every intersection signal on state routes by 2033.

It costs about $7,000 to equip an intersection with the new technology.

UDOT has allocated $800,000 per year to the purchase and installation of the APS buttons.

A map of intersections with touchless crosswalk buttons that are either installed or planned is available here.

To submit a form to notify UDOT of intersections where APS technology should be installed click here.