State Route 35 reopens as Yellow Lake Fire subsides

The Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest confirmed the road reopened the morning of Oct. 21.

It was the only paved road closed for the Yellow Lake Fire, which sparked Sept. 28. The human-caused fire has burned about 33,000 acres so far and is 37% contained.

Colder and wetter weather over the past week has dampened the flames. At its peak, about 900 personnel were assigned to the fire. Now just under 350 remain.

Evacuation orders in Wasatch and Duchesne counties have been lifted.

Mill Hollow Road and other unpaved roads along the west and north forks of the Duchesne River have reopened. But reduced forest closures remain in effect in those areas.

Forest spokesperson Sierra Hellstrom reminded the public to respect the closures because, even though smoke may not be visible, the fire is still active.

She also asked drivers not to stop or speed on the reopened roads to avoid accidents and delays.