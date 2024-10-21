© 2024 KPCW

State Route 35 reopens as Yellow Lake Fire subsides

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published October 21, 2024 at 6:00 PM MDT
Smoke from the Yellow Lake Fire hangs above state Route 35 Oct. 8, 2024. The road was closed for nearly a month while fire crews worked to contain the human-caused fire. It reopened later in October.
Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest
Smoke from the Yellow Lake Fire hangs above state Route 35 Oct. 8, 2024. The road was closed for nearly a month while fire crews worked to contain the human-caused fire. It reopened later in October.

State transit officials have now reopened the road above Francis and Woodland in Summit County.

The Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest confirmed the road reopened the morning of Oct. 21.

It was the only paved road closed for the Yellow Lake Fire, which sparked Sept. 28. The human-caused fire has burned about 33,000 acres so far and is 37% contained.

Colder and wetter weather over the past week has dampened the flames. At its peak, about 900 personnel were assigned to the fire. Now just under 350 remain.

Evacuation orders in Wasatch and Duchesne counties have been lifted.

Mill Hollow Road and other unpaved roads along the west and north forks of the Duchesne River have reopened. But reduced forest closures remain in effect in those areas.

Forest spokesperson Sierra Hellstrom reminded the public to respect the closures because, even though smoke may not be visible, the fire is still active.

She also asked drivers not to stop or speed on the reopened roads to avoid accidents and delays.

Click here for the latest closures in Ashley National Forest.
Click here for the latest closures in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest.
State & Regional
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas