Snow expected to stack up in Wasatch Back Tuesday

“Up to 8 inches looks like it'll be on the higher elevations of Park City—so as you start to go up in elevation outside of Park City proper,” NWS lead meteorologist Christine Kruse said. And above that, the upper Cottonwood canyons could see more than a foot.

More snow is going to stick at higher elevations than did after the previous storm, which was followed by mild temperatures. Freeze watches are in effect for parts of Utah later this week after Tuesday’s snowstorm, although not in the Park City area.

National Weather Service

A winter weather advisory is in effect starting late Monday through Wednesday morning at 6 a.m. The Utah Department of Transportation said to expect snow on mountain roads and slush on high valley roads through 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Utah Department of Transportation

"In terms of the snow affecting travel, this is going to be a milder storm," UDOT spokesperson John Gleason said. "But it's significant in the fact that it's one of the first of the season ... I think it's a primer for everybody to get ready to travel during these, these cold, slushy, snowy commutes that we can we may see in the months that lie ahead."

The National Weather Service expects traction laws to be activated along mountain routes. UDOT said Interstate 80 from Parleys Summit to the Wyoming border and all of Mirror Lake Highway will be particularly affected.

“Anyone that's traveling through Park City, up towards Evanston, the Francis and Kamas area, should be prepared that there could be winter driving conditions at times, especially in heavier snow,” Kruse said.

National Weather Service The National Weather Service's winter weather advisory, lasting from late Monday until early Wednesday is in purple. The freeze watch, in blue, expires shortly after the advisory Wednesday.

Most of the snowfall is expected Tuesday, starting at 3 a.m.

See the latest watches and warnings for your area here.

See statewide traffic and travel alerts here.