DWR biologists find non-native fish illegally dumped in Utah waters

This year, biologists discovered fish were illegally dumped into three water bodies, including in the Palisade State Park reservoir, the Millsite State Park reservoir and Herriman’s Cove Pond.

When fish are illegally introduced, they can have a negative effect on streams and lakes, including bringing diseases, outcompeting native fish and endangered species and impacting water quality.

It is against the law to introduce fish, including aquarium species, into Utah waters. The DWR says it’s also illegal to transport live fish from one waterbody to another; to release any species of fish into a pond, stream or lake; or use live fish as bait.

Anyone who violated fishing laws could class A misdemeanor charges with up to a year in jail and fines of up to $2,500.