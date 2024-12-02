© 2024 KPCW

Fees increase in Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published December 2, 2024 at 2:24 PM MST
Cardiff Fork Trailhead is a popular parking spot for hikers and backpackers.
Google Maps
Albion Basin in Little Cottonwood Canyon

The National Forest Service has increased fees for recreation sites in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest.

The fees went up Dec. 1 as part of a multi-phase plan to address the agency’s increased costs to provide recreation opportunities for millions of visitors each year.

The change affects areas in the Salt Lake Ranger District in Big and Little Cottonwood canyons at the Cardiff Fork trailhead and Spruces winter trailhead.

It also includes the Logan Ranger District at trailheads in the Lower Green and Smithfield canyons as well as the Sinks and Tony Grove winter trailheads.

Three-day passes are now $10 per vehicle, seven-day passes are $20 and annual passes are $60.

Previously, multi-day, weekly and annual passes were free.

In the Heber-Kamas Ranger District, the forest service plans to increase fees in fishing areas starting in June.
