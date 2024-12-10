© 2024 KPCW

Utah state liquor stores become hub for holiday giving

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published December 10, 2024 at 3:44 PM MST
Donation boxes will be placed at various state liquor store locations around Utah.
State liquor stores are collecting donations for people and pets in need this holiday season.

Donation boxes are in stores across the state for shoppers to drop items for various nonprofit organizations.

In the Park City area, there are four stores supporting local nonprofits.

The liquor store on Swede Alley is taking donations for the Peace House and the location off Sidewinder Drive is supporting Community Action Services and Food Bank.

The store near The Market Park City is supporting Nuzzles and Co. and the Kimball Junction location is supporting the Christian Center of Park City.

At the Heber City store, shoppers can bring donations for the Wasatch County Children’s Justice Center.

Boxes will be available at participating liquor stores through Feb. 28.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
