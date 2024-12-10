Utah state liquor stores become hub for holiday giving

Donation boxes are in stores across the state for shoppers to drop items for various nonprofit organizations.

In the Park City area, there are four stores supporting local nonprofits.

The liquor store on Swede Alley is taking donations for the Peace House and the location off Sidewinder Drive is supporting Community Action Services and Food Bank.

The store near The Market Park City is supporting Nuzzles and Co. and the Kimball Junction location is supporting the Christian Center of Park City.

At the Heber City store, shoppers can bring donations for the Wasatch County Children’s Justice Center.

Boxes will be available at participating liquor stores through Feb. 28.