Statue of first woman state senator, elected in Utah, unveiled at U.S. Capitol

More than one-and-a-quarter centuries after Martha Hughes Cannon became the first woman to be elected to a state senate, a statue of the Utahn — flanked by the state’s highest-ranking woman elected officials — was unveiled at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson, who previously was state senator, too, recalled during the ceremony, “Several years ago, a mother brought her young daughter to visit the Utah State Capitol building. She showed her a framed portrait of all the senators hanging on the wall outside the Senate chamber. After studying the picture for a few moments, the exasperated daughter said, ‘No fair. Where are the girls?’

“To that little girl, I say, we’re right here, and so are you,” Henderson continued.

With Johnny Cash representing Arkansas on her right-hand, Cannon is now the fourteenth woman selected to be portrayed in National Statuary Hall. The other figure representing Utah is Brigham Young — the state’s first governor while it was still a territory and the second president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The Utah Legislature voted nearly seven years ago to replace a statue of Philo Farnsworth, a Utah inventor who is often credited with developing the electronic TV, with one of Cannon amid conversations about how to improve women’s standing in the state. Utah has ranked last in the nation for women’s equality multiple times over the last several years.

Last month, Utahns elected a record-breaking number of women to the Utah Legislature, but over a hundred years after Cannon beat her husband for a seat in the Senate, men will still have a supermajority.

Read the full story at sltrib.com.

