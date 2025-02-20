© 2025 KPCW

Wyoming Green River eastbound tunnel opens days after deadly crash

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published February 20, 2025 at 3:41 PM MST
Wyoming Highway Patrol and other first responders at the site of the multi-vehicle crash that caused a fire in the westbound Green River Tunnel on Interstate 80 in Wyoming.
Wyoming Department of Transportation
Wyoming Highway Patrol and other first responders at the site of the multi-vehicle crash that caused a fire in the westbound Green River Tunnel on Interstate 80 in Wyoming.

The eastbound Green River tunnel on Interstate 80 has reopened almost a week after a fiery crash that left three people dead.

It now allows traffic in both directions while the heavily-damaged westbound tunnel remains closed.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation placed more than 5,000 feet of concrete barriers to detour westbound traffic through the east tunnel.

Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers said two people from Rawlins, Wyoming, and one person from Nova Scotia were killed in the Valentine’s Day 26-vehicle pile-up and fire.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
