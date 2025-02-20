Wyoming Green River eastbound tunnel opens days after deadly crash
The eastbound Green River tunnel on Interstate 80 has reopened almost a week after a fiery crash that left three people dead.
It now allows traffic in both directions while the heavily-damaged westbound tunnel remains closed.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation placed more than 5,000 feet of concrete barriers to detour westbound traffic through the east tunnel.
Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers said two people from Rawlins, Wyoming, and one person from Nova Scotia were killed in the Valentine’s Day 26-vehicle pile-up and fire.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.