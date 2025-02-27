© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Utah House speaker proposes bill to change authors of ballot questions

KPCW | By Utah News Dispatch
Published February 27, 2025 at 4:33 PM MST
In 2024 the GOP presidential primary in Utah will be decided at neighborhood caucuses, rather than a traditional election on Super Tuesday.
Darylann Elmi
/
Adobe Stock

Utah House Speaker Mike Schultz, R-Hooper, is pushing to change who gets to write the initiative questions appearing in ballots.

However, Shultz and Senate President Stuart Adams, R-Layton, may still have influence on it.

Currently, the task of preparing ballot titles and analysis belongs to the House speaker and the Senate president, a change made by the legislature last year. But, if the Legislature approves HB563, sponsored by Schultz, the job would move back to a more neutral party — legislative attorneys, part of a nonpartisan body. But, they would perform that duty “as counsel for the presiding officers.”

The bill was introduced on Wednesday afternoon and is waiting for a committee assignment.

Two Democrats, Senate Minority Leader Angela Romero, D-Salt Lake City, and House Minority Whip Jennifer Dailey-Provost, introduced similar bills this session without that provision. However, none of them ever left the rules committee.

Democratic representatives hadn’t reviewed the bill when it went public on Wednesday, but when Rep. Andrew Stoddard, D-Sandy, was asked about that part of the bill, he said, “anything handing it back to the (Office of Legislative Research and General Counsel) is better than what we have.”

The change comes after the anti-gerrymandering group Better Boundaries filed a successful legal challenge against Amendment D, a constitutional amendment proposition that would have allowed the Legislature to repeal or substantially modify approved ballot initiatives. However, the language printed on ballots didn’t reflect that, detractors said.

This story was originally published at UtahNewsDispatch.com.
State & Regional
Utah News Dispatch
Utah News Dispatch is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news source covering government, policy and the issues most impacting the lives of Utahns.
See stories by Utah News Dispatch