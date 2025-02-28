© 2025 KPCW

SLC Airport to open sensory room for travelers

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published February 28, 2025 at 5:13 PM MST
Lizzie Sando, right, 11, and her brother Teddy, 5, check out Miami International Airport's new Multi-Sensory Room, Friday, April 19, 2019, in Miami. The room will be a quiet area for young passengers with cognitive or developmental disabilities, providing a relaxing environment during their travels.
Wilfredo Lee
/
AP
Lizzie Sando, right, 11, and her brother Teddy, 5, check out Miami International Airport's new Multi-Sensory Room, Friday, April 19, 2019, in Miami. The room will be a quiet area for young passengers with cognitive or developmental disabilities, providing a relaxing environment during their travels.

The Salt Lake City International Airport is getting its first sensory-inclusive space.

With help from the nonprofit KultureCity, medical professionals designed the space for passengers who may need a quieter environment. It will have bean bags, visual light and activity panels.

KultureCity reports 1 in 4 people have a sensory need. People with autism, dementia, PTSD and other similar conditions are just some of those who experience challenges with sensory regulation.

Airport staff are being trained to recognize travelers with sensory needs and how to handle a sensory overload situation.

Sensory bags equipped with noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards and weighted lap pads will be available to anyone who may feel overwhelmed by the environment.

The airport sensory room opens March 5.

KultureCity has seven certified sensory rooms in the Park City area including four Park City School District elementary schools, two at the high school and one at the Park City Library.
