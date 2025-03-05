© 2025 KPCW

Antlers, furs of illegally killed wildlife auction to raise money for conservation

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published March 5, 2025 at 3:48 PM MST
Antlers up for auction to help the DNR raise money for conservation efforts across the state.
Utah Division of Wildlife Resources
Antlers up for auction to help the DNR raise money for conservation efforts across the state.

The Utah Department of Natural Resources will hold an online auction to sell hundreds of antlers and furs from illegally killed wildlife.

Many of the items were seized as evidence during poaching investigations or taken from animals that were hit and killed by vehicles.

Hundreds of antlers, furs and various hunting items like forfeited bows and traps will be on the auction block.

The funds raised will pay for wildlife conservation efforts across Utah.

The public can preview the auction items on March 26 at JJ Kane Auctions in Salt Lake City.

The live, online event will be held March 27.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
