Antlers, furs of illegally killed wildlife auction to raise money for conservation

Many of the items were seized as evidence during poaching investigations or taken from animals that were hit and killed by vehicles.

Hundreds of antlers, furs and various hunting items like forfeited bows and traps will be on the auction block.

The funds raised will pay for wildlife conservation efforts across Utah.

The public can preview the auction items on March 26 at JJ Kane Auctions in Salt Lake City.

The live, online event will be held March 27.