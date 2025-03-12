Blood moon lunar eclipse to light up Thursday night sky

The moon will pass into Earth’s shadow and appear red Thursday night into early Friday morning.

During Thursday night’s total lunar eclipse, the entire moon will fall within the darkest part of Earth’s shadow, called the umbra, making it appear red-orange. This phenomenon is commonly called a “blood moon.”

NASA says the best way to see the eclipse is in a dark environment away from bright lights.

The total eclipse will begin in Utah just before 10 p.m. Thursday and last until 4 a.m. Friday.