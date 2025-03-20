Utah 1st in the nation to pass these 5 bills: Flags, fluoride, gold and more

At least five big firsts came out of the 2025 Utah Legislature.

If Gov. Spencer Cox signs this batch of bills, Utah will become the first state in the nation to enact laws of their kind.

They include:



HB77 , which prohibits many flags — including LGBTQ+ or pride flags — from being displayed not just in school classrooms, but also all government buildings. The bill would only allow flags included in a prescriptive list, which includes the U.S. flag, the state flag, military flags, Olympic flags, college or university flags, and others.

which enacts voter ID requirements and makes Utah the first state with universal voting by mail to roll back that system, starting in 2029. SB334, which could lay the groundwork to overhaul college general education classes statewide, starting with a pilot program by establishing the Center for Civic Excellence at Utah State University to “govern” all general education courses. Among other provisions, the bill requires humanities courses that focus on “Western civilization,” “American Institutions,” and “the rise of Christianity.” The bill also requires a report to the Utah Board of Higher Education to consider “system-wide changes to general education.”

In another unique move this year, lawmakers also passed a pair of first-of-their-kind bills aimed at social media. One would require app stores to police the ages of users and link accounts for users under 18 to a parent or guardian to provide permission. The other would order social media companies to create a data sharing network that would give users more control over their personal information.

Read the full report at UtahNewsDispatch.com.