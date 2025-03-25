© 2025 KPCW

Utahns can soon buy beer without leaving their cars

KPCW | By The Salt Lake Tribune
Published March 25, 2025 at 3:55 PM MDT
Norfolk, NE USA - May 12, 2023: The Beer aisle at a Walmart Store with no people.
Joni
/
Adobe Stock
Norfolk, NE USA - May 12, 2023: The Beer aisle at a Walmart Store with no people.

Gov. Spencer Cox signed the annual liquor bill, which includes the “straw test” for bartenders.

Utahns will soon be able to buy beer from the grocery store without leaving their car.

Gov. Spencer Cox on Monday signed SB328, the annual update of Utah liquor laws, which would permit people buying groceries online to add beer to their order and have it delivered to them in the parking lot. Under the current law, a customer would have to go into the store to get their alcoholic beverages.

The new law, which will take effect May 7, also allows a so-called “straw test” in bars or restaurants — a common practice that typically involves mixologists dipping a small straw into a cocktail, pulling it out and tasting the tiny amount of drink in the straw to ensure quality.

Read the full report at sltrib.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state. 
State & Regional Utah Legislature
The Salt Lake Tribune
