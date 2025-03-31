Cox vetoes four more bills, rejecting a controversial tax policy and innovative gold legislation

The vetoed bills included rejecting the Utah Legislature’s efforts to become pioneers in using precious metals as a form of payment and changing property tax relief programs for seniors.

That makes six vetoes this year, adding to the two rejections Cox issued this week, turning down a bill that allowed him to appoint the chief justice of the Utah Supreme Court, and another legislative proposal that would have permitted the state to reroute property tax revenue for schools for other purposes.

It’s a different, stronger approach than last year’s when Cox issued vetoes on seven bills he said could have been “a phone call” since they were unnecessary.

However, some things remained the same as last year — like the governor’s usual plea to see fewer bills during the 45-day session. The Legislature passed 582 bills in 2025, not a record-breaking number, but still more than what passed in previous years.

“To further illustrate the nature of the concern, there have been 646 education bills passed in the last five years, representing ~23% of all bills passed,” Cox wrote in his veto letter. “While many of these bills greatly benefit our students, parents, and educators, this additional regulation creates a significant burden upon local education agencies and their genuine efforts to be in compliance with the new statutory expectations within short timeframes.”

The increase also represents an additional burden for the public, state entities and local governments, Cox said. Something he, again, hopes to avoid next year.

As the list of vetoes is still fresh, Senate President Stuart Adams, R-Layton, said lawmakers will discuss how to best proceed during the next couple of weeks.

“Utah stands out as the top state in the nation because of our ability to come together and chart the best course for our future. While there may be differences of opinion and we do not always agree, I appreciate the governor’s commitment to working collaboratively to build an even brighter future for our great state,” Adams said in a statement.

In addition to the full vetoes, Cox rejected certain line items from appropriation bills, excluding money directed to legislative proposals that didn’t pass. Those provisions would be addressed in a special session, he said.

