Utah governor declares April Dark Sky Month

The Utah Office of Tourism says the state is home to some of the darkest skies on earth with 26 accredited DarkSky International places.

Natural Bridges National Monument in San Juan County was the first-ever DarkSky-designated park in the world. Utah’s “Mighty 5” national parks are also certified.

In the Wasatch Back, Jordanelle, Rockport and East Canyon state parks are DarkSky parks.

Certified parks and places are required to limit outdoor lighting and follow policies to reduce light pollution.

Managing Director of the Utah Office of Tourism and Film, Natalie Randall, said, “Preserving the night sky is vital to Utah’s long-lasting tourism economy and a dynamic visitor experience.”

The tourism office says the rise of astro-tourism could lead to an estimated $5.8 billion in spending in the Colorado Plateau and support more than 113,000 new jobs in the next 10 years.

Also this month, Midway’s Wasatch Mountain State Park is celebrating its dark skies April 19 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The family-friendly event gives residents and visitors the chance to stargaze and learn about the area’s dark skies with hands-on activities and starry treats. To register for the event click here.