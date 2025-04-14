U of U pleads with faculty not to violate state pride flag ban

The University of Utah is asking faculty to comply with the new state law banning the public display of pride flags on campus — or expect the Legislature to crack down even more.

“They have a lot of power over us,” said Robert Payne, deputy general counsel at the school.

Payne spoke during a faculty meeting Monday, giving direction to faculty and staff about how the controversial law, HB77, now applies to them and what it means for their office spaces and the university at-large. His message was largely a warning.

The bill was specifically drafted by Rep. Trevor Lee, R-Layton, to ban flags celebrating the LGBTQ community in schools. It was later expanded to apply on all government property in the state. Public higher education is included.

The provisions take effect on May 7 after Utah Gov. Spencer Cox allowed HB77 to become law without signing or vetoing it. He said he had “serious concerns” but acknowledged a veto would be overridden. It made Utah the first in the nation to take that step.

The measure also bans other non-sanctioned flags from public display, including a flag expressing support for President Donald Trump or one for the Black Lives Matter movement. The flags allowed are: the U.S. flag, Utah state flag, flags of Native American tribes, Olympic flags, military flags, flags of other countries and flags for colleges and universities.

Payne stressed that institutions that violate the law will face consequences. Under the measure, the state auditor will enforce the prohibition. A school will have up to 30 days to resolve a reported violation, and after that, can be fined $500 per day if it persists.

