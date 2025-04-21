LDS Church leaders mourn death of Pope Francis

Pope Francis became the first Jesuit and Latin American pontiff in history when he inherited the Vatican in 2013 after the resignation of his predecessor, Benedict XVI.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported during his papacy, Francis steered the church in a new direction. He reached out to migrants, to victims of sexual abuse by Catholic clergy members and to alienated gay Catholics to create a welcoming approach as he sought to open the church to all.

In its statement, Latter-day Saint leaders said the Pope’s “courageous and compassionate leadership has blessed countless lives.”

They said, “We extend our heartfelt condolences to all who looked to him for inspiration and counsel. As the world pauses to remember his example of forgiveness and service, we feel deep gratitude for the goodness of a life well lived and rejoice in the hope of a glorious resurrection made possible through the atoning sacrifice of Jesus Christ.”

The Tribune reported Catholicism is the second-largest faith in Utah, behind The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, with about 300,000 members.

A Memorial Mass of the Dead is planned for Tuesday, April 22, at 5:15 p.m. in the Cathedral of the Madeleine in downtown Salt Lake City.

The Vatican announced the pope’s death in a statement on X, the day after Francis appeared in a wheelchair to bless the faithful in St. Peter’s Square on Easter Sunday. He was 88.

NPR reports funeral rites for the late pope last nine days, as he is mourned and celebrated. The process to choose the next leader must begin 15 to 20 days after a pope dies or resigns.