No charges filed yet in fatal Salt Lake City ‘No Kings’ protest shooting, prosecutors say

Gamboa has been held in jail without the option to post bail since he was released from the hospital following Saturday’s protest.

Utah law says jails can hold someone arrested on violent felony charges for up to 24 hours. After that, law enforcement can request the jail hold the inmate for an additional 72 hours. Once those 72 hours have expired law enforcement can file for another hold, or that person can be released.

If prosecutors have not filed criminal charges that would keep someone in jail within that timeframe, law enforcement can ask for another hold — or the person would be released.

“The current law enforcement hold at the County jail is until Thursday,” Gill said in a statement. “At that time there are three options: Release, extend hold or file under our law.”

Prosecutors have not yet filed criminal charges in the three days since a volunteer allegedly fired gunshots at a downtown Salt Lake City protest in opposition of President Donald Trump, killing an innocent bystander and wounding his intended target, another man with a rifle.

The man with a rifle — identified as 24-year-old Arturo Gamboa — was arrested soon after the shooting, when officers found him crouching in a group of demonstrators, police said. He was booked into jail on suspicion of murder, although Salt Lake City police investigators say he never fired a shot.

Salt Lake City Police Chief Brian Redd told reporters on Sunday that detectives had detained and interviewed the alleged shooter, as well as another protest “peacekeeper,” who had both apparently confronted Gamboa prior to the shooting. (Police have said one of the men questioned self-described as a “peacekeeper.” Protest organizers have since referred to them as “safety volunteers.”)

