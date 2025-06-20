Utah County resident tests positive for first case of measles in state

The Utah Department of Health and Human Services said the unvaccinated person has no out-of-state exposures, indicating the infection was transmitted within the state.

During their infection period but prior to being diagnosed, the Utah County resident visited several public places, but no other people have tested positive for the illness yet.

State health officials encourage unvaccinated people who were at the Parkway Health Center or Timpanogos Regional ER on June 13 or June 14 to monitor themselves for symptoms.

Measles symptoms typically appear seven to 14 days after exposure and can include a high fever, cough, runny nose or red eyes. A rash usually appears after four days of fever.

The DHHS reports more than 90% of Utahns have been vaccinated against measles.

Health officials said the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine is 97% effective against measles when the person receives the recommended two doses.

The CDC reports the 2025 measles outbreak began with a multistate outbreak affecting members of close-knit communities with low measles vaccination coverage in New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas in January.

Since then, the disease has spread across the country, now hitting Utah.

In the west, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon and Wyoming have had zero reported cases of measles this year.

The last confirmed case of measles in Utah was in March of 2023.