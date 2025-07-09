Local animal rescue recovers animals from Texas floods

The organization made an emergency flight to the Lone Star state Wednesday to help reduce the demand on overcrowded shelters.

More than half of the rescued animals will go to Best Friends’ no-kill facility in Kanab. About 60 cats and dogs will go to humane organizations across Texas.

The effort is in partnership with Texas animal rescues, Austin Pets Alive! and Wings of Rescue .

Since the flooding began July 4, Austin Pets Alive! has conducted search and rescue missions, provided veterinary care and vaccinations, transported pets to its Austin location and distributed food and supplies.

So far, the community has helped to find foster homes for more than 200 dogs and cats from the Kerrville sheltering system and other central Texas shelters affected by the storm.