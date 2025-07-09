US measles outbreak reaches record high, Utah remains at 9 cases

As of Tuesday, July 8, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control reports 1,288 confirmed measles cases, including nine in Utah, since January. That’s just 14 more than the 2019 high but far from 1991’s record of well above 9,600 cases.

The Utah Department of Health and Human Services says the state’s most recent case was reported July 1.

So far, seven people in Utah County and two in southwest Utah have tested positive. All were unvaccinated.

DHHS says the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine is 97% effective at preventing measles after two doses.

The World Health Organization declared measles eliminated in the U.S. 25 years ago.

If this outbreak spreads nonstop this year, health experts warn the U.S. could lose that status.

North America is dealing with three other major measles outbreaks. Chihuahua, Mexico, has almost 3,000 cases. To the north in Canada, Alberta has 1,230 cases followed by Ontario where 1,200 people have tested positive for measles.