Federal court favors endangered species protections for gray wolves

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 8, 2025 at 4:49 PM MDT
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials release 1 of 5 gray wolves onto public land in Grand County, Dec. 18, 2023. This wolf is known as 2302-OR.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials release 1 of 5 gray wolves onto public land in Grand County, Dec. 18, 2023. This wolf is known as 2302-OR.

A federal judge in Missoula determined this week that gray wolves in the western United States should be protected under the Endangered Species Act.

The decision comes after conservation groups filed federal lawsuits last year against the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service which previously refused to relist gray wolves as a threatened species.

In its 2024 determination, the wildlife agency agreed to develop a national recovery plan for wolves in the lower 48. However, it said the “gray wolf in the western United States is not in danger of extinction, or likely to become in danger of extinction in the foreseeable future.”

In subsequent lawsuits, the conservation groups argued the agency failed to consider the best available science on wolf populations and the impacts of hunting and trapping.

The Utah News Dispatch reports a District Court judge said Tuesday that “for the most part, plaintiffs are correct.”

The ruling sends the decision not to protect gray wolves back to the wildlife agency for further consideration.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
