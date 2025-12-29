Italy faces warm weather challenges as 2026 Olympics near

Competition is set to begin Feb. 6, but Reuters reports funding delays and unseasonably warm temperatures are raising concerns.

Snowmaking is one of the most pressing challenges. The president of the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS), Johan Eliasch, said snow production can only happen at night because of high temperatures.

Eliasch said parts of the downhill course currently have no snow, while other venues are facing snowmaking delays.

He said the challenges in Italy show how rising costs and climate change are putting pressure on the Winter Olympics. He has advocated for limiting the Winter Games to a rotating roster of host venues, saying that could reduce infrastructure costs.

The pressures facing Milano Cortina come amid challenges for other winter sports venues.