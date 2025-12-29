© 2026 KPCW

Italy faces warm weather challenges as 2026 Olympics near

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published December 29, 2025 at 4:06 PM MST
The Olympic rings adorn the Stadio Olimpico del Ghiaccio, which will be called Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium, venue for the curling discipline at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Thursday, Jan.16, 2025. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta)
Giovanni Auletta/AP
/
AP
The Olympic rings adorn the Stadio Olimpico del Ghiaccio, which will be called Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium, venue for the curling discipline at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Thursday, Jan.16, 2025. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta)

Warm weather is posing problems as Italy prepares to welcome the world to the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina.

Competition is set to begin Feb. 6, but Reuters reports funding delays and unseasonably warm temperatures are raising concerns.

Snowmaking is one of the most pressing challenges. The president of the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS), Johan Eliasch, said snow production can only happen at night because of high temperatures.

Eliasch said parts of the downhill course currently have no snow, while other venues are facing snowmaking delays.

He said the challenges in Italy show how rising costs and climate change are putting pressure on the Winter Olympics. He has advocated for limiting the Winter Games to a rotating roster of host venues, saying that could reduce infrastructure costs.

The pressures facing Milano Cortina come amid challenges for other winter sports venues.

With Utah’s record-breaking warm temperatures, U.S. Ski and Snowboard announced last week that the 2026 freestyle world cup will not take place as planned at Deer Valley Resort in January. Instead, the competitions will move to New York and New Hampshire.
State & Regional Olympics and Paralympics
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Wasatch County reporter
Grace Doerfler
