Park City Elks Club celebrates 23 years of honoring first responders

The awards at Miners Hospital in City Park brought together police officers, firefighters and EMTs and their families over the weekend.

This year’s honorees included individuals from the Park City Police Department, Summit County Sheriff’s Office, Park City Fire District and Utah Highway Patrol.

Elks Exalted Ruler Andrew Caplan introduced the recipients and thanked them for keeping us safe and healthy. He also announced a new scholarship the Elks funded this year.

“There's five award recipients and there's five branches of first responders represented here,” Caplan explained. “Each of you is going to receive a $1,000 scholarship from the Park City Elks to go towards as you decide, someone who's graduating from high school and pursuing higher education, and we hope to do this every year based on our fundraising.”

Caplan invited them to join the Elks and for every new member who is a first responder, the initiation fee is waived and an additional $50 will be added to the branch scholarship next year, based on the service provider they represent.

Those honored Saturday included Park City Police Officer of the Year, Adam Butler. Butler was recognized for his eagerness to learn and his strong work ethic. He led the department in both the total number of arrests and DUI arrests last year. He was promoted to detective in March.

Cody Hughes was named Park City Firefighter of the Year. Hughes grew up in Tennessee and moved west to attend the University of Utah. Before settling into a career, he spent years pursuing skiing, mountaineering and biking adventures around the world. Hughes was described as an asset of the fire department, and the community lucky to have him.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office nominated Spencer Harris as Deputy of the Year. Working in the sheriff’s communications center, Harris was honored for taking the initiative to revamp the new dispatcher training program. He was noted for his reliability, efficiency and positive attitude which has elevated the standards of service the community expects and deserves.

With more than eight years of experience in EMS, Joshua Humphrey was named as the 2025 Elks Paramedic of the Year for his consistent dedication, compassion, and professionalism in his work. He has been a member of Park City Fire District for the past 3.5 years. Humphrey was honored for instructing courses, overseeing the management and readiness of the department’s equipment and took the lead in coordinating the annual ambulance inspections.

Finally, from the Utah Highway Patrol Section Seven, Trooper Alex Agin was honored as Trooper of the Year. In his six-year career with the UHP, he has taken more than 250 DUI drivers off Utah roads. He has handled multiple and significant drug seizures and human trafficking cases. This year, Agin became a K9 handler. He was noted for his passion for safety education and training.

This is the Park City Elks Lodge 23rd year honoring first responders.



