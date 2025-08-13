© 2025 KPCW

Adventure challenge encourages kids to soak up the final days of summer

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 13, 2025 at 3:35 PM MDT
To earn the water challenge badge kids can try different water activities, like learning to paddle board
Paloma Ayala
/
Adobe Stock
The Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation is encouraging students to cool off in the final days of summer with a water activity challenge.

The Every Kid Outdoors Water Adventure Challenge includes skill-building activities like learning to paddleboard or exploring aquatic life along a riverbank.

The program is to explore nature.

Kids must be supervised by an adult during any water activities, and the DOR recommends always wearing a life jacket when near bodies of water.

The Every Kid challenge is a year-long program that awards kids with badges and prizes for outdoor activities.

Fourth grade students who earn a “Bring a Friend to Nature” badge get a free National Parks Pass.
Sydney Weaver
