Adventure challenge encourages kids to soak up the final days of summer
The Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation is encouraging students to cool off in the final days of summer with a water activity challenge.
The Every Kid Outdoors Water Adventure Challenge includes skill-building activities like learning to paddleboard or exploring aquatic life along a riverbank.
The program is to explore nature.
Kids must be supervised by an adult during any water activities, and the DOR recommends always wearing a life jacket when near bodies of water.
The Every Kid challenge is a year-long program that awards kids with badges and prizes for outdoor activities.
Fourth grade students who earn a “Bring a Friend to Nature” badge get a free National Parks Pass.