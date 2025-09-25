© 2025 KPCW

Defense attorney assigned to Charlie Kirk shooter also represents Kouri Richins

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 25, 2025 at 4:27 PM MDT
Defense attorney Greg Skordas, left, speaks before judge Tony Graf, back center left, as Tyler Robinson, accused of fatally shooting Charlie Kirk, attends a virtual court hearing from prison on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, in Provo, Utah.
Scott G. Winterton
/
Pool The Deseret News
Defense attorney Greg Skordas, left, speaks before judge Tony Graf, back center left, as Tyler Robinson, accused of fatally shooting Charlie Kirk, attends a virtual court hearing from prison on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, in Provo, Utah.

The Utah County Commission has appointed legal counsel for Tyler James Robinson, the St. George-area man accused of fatally shooting conservative commentator Charlie Kirk.

Robinson will be represented by Salt Lake City attorney Kathryn Nester after the court determined he couldn't afford private counsel.

The public defender’s name may be familiar to the Wasatch Back — Nester and her business partner Wendy Lewis also represent Kouri Richins, the Summit County woman accused of killing her husband in 2022.

In 2024, 3rd District Court Judge Richard Mrazik appointed Nester and Lewis to defend the Kamas mother of three when the private firm she originally hired withdrew, citing “an irreconcilable and nonwaivable situation.”

Robinson is next scheduled to appear in court Sept. 29.
State & Regional Kouri Richins
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver
