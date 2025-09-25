Defense attorney assigned to Charlie Kirk shooter also represents Kouri Richins

Robinson will be represented by Salt Lake City attorney Kathryn Nester after the court determined he couldn't afford private counsel.

The public defender’s name may be familiar to the Wasatch Back — Nester and her business partner Wendy Lewis also represent Kouri Richins , the Summit County woman accused of killing her husband in 2022.

In 2024, 3rd District Court Judge Richard Mrazik appointed Nester and Lewis to defend the Kamas mother of three when the private firm she originally hired withdrew, citing “an irreconcilable and nonwaivable situation.”

Robinson is next scheduled to appear in court Sept. 29.