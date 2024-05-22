© 2024 KPCW

Court moves to appoint public defenders for Kouri Richins

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published May 22, 2024 at 5:31 PM MDT
Kouri Richins, a Utah mother of three who authorities say fatally poisoned her husband then wrote a children's book about grieving, speaks with her attorney Skye Lazaro during a bail hearing Monday, June 12, 2023, in Park City, Utah. A judge ruled to keep her in custody for the duration of her trial.
Rick Bowmer
/
POOL AP
Kouri Richins, a Kamas mother of three who authorities say fatally poisoned her husband then wrote a children's book about grieving, speaks with her former attorney Skye Lazaro during a bail hearing Monday, June 12, 2023. Lazaro's firm, Ray Quinney & Nebeker, withdrew from the case Monday, May 20, 2024.

Public defenders are appointed if defendants can't pay for their own defense.

Court records show 3rd District Court Judge Richard Mrazik stated his intention to appoint Salt Lake City attorneys Kathy Nester and Wendy Lewis as Richins’ “indigent counsel” during a hearing May 22.

Criminal defendants are appointed public defenders if they can prove to a judge they don’t have the financial means to pay for their own defense. That's because county governments cover the cost of indigent defense.

Defendants must also be facing jail or prison time to qualify.

Mrazik’s appointment of Nester and Lewis comes two days after the law firm that had represented Richins for more than a year withdrew from her case, citing “an irreconcilable and nonwaivable situation.”

A mother of three who wrote a children’s book about grief after her husband Eric Richins’ death, Richins is facing a total of 11 felonies, including an aggravated murder charge in connection with her husband’s March 2022 overdose death.

Summit County prosecutors contend the former real estate agent poisoned her husband with five times the lethal dose of fentanyl for financial gain and to escape the marriage.

She and her family have maintained her innocence while she’s been in the Summit County jail without bond for over a year.

Prosecutors will have a chance to weigh in on Mzarik’s proposed appointment of Lewis and Nester at a hearing set for May 24 at noon.

Nester was the Federal Public Defender for the District of Utah from 2011 to 2018, and Lewis worked for her as an assistant federal public defender. They formed a criminal defense practice together in 2022, according to their website.

Lewis declined to comment Wednesday, and Nester was traveling.

Richins’ mother Lisa Darden previously told KPCW the issue with her daughters’ previous attorneys was related to conflicts of interests, not their ability to pay.

Also May 22, Mrazik said he is temporarily prohibiting Richins from media interviews until she has new lawyers, to preserve her right not to self-incriminate.
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
