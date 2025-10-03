E-bikes allowed on 211 miles of Moab singletrack in 2026

E-bikers in Moab will have more than 200 miles of singletrack to ride this spring.

Earlier this week the Bureau of Land Management authorized class 1 e-bikes on most Moab-area singletrack in 2026, finalizing a long-debated decision.

The Times Independent reports the pedal-assist e-bikes will be allowed on about 211 miles of designated singletrack across 16 southern Utah trail systems.

Five trails will remain closed to e-bikes, including the Lower Porcupine singletrack, Eagle Eye, Porcupine Rim singletrack, Fisher Mesa and Hidden Valley. Those routes cross U.S. Forest Service lands or are within Wilderness Study Areas where mechanized use is not allowed.

Before the BLM approval on Sept. 29 , e-bike access on local singletrack was limited to about 1.5 miles, with e-bikes otherwise confined to motorized routes.

Class 1 e-bikes are pedal-assist only—no throttle—and assistance cuts off at 20 mph.