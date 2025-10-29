Charlie Kirk’s alleged killer allowed plain clothes, not jail uniform, in court

Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old man accused of killing Charlie Kirk, will be allowed to wear plain clothes at his court appearances rather than a jail jumpsuit, a Utah judge ruled Monday. But, the judge ruled, Robinson can still be visibly shackled when he’s in the courtroom.

Robinson’s defense attorneys had asked 4th District Judge Tony Graf to allow their client to wear civilian clothes during his court hearings, and to appear unshackled, in order to preserve his rights to a fair trial and not taint a potential jury. They argued that the case has received intense and unrelenting worldwide attention, and that their request was necessary to maintain his presumption of innocence and protect his rights.

Utah County prosecutors opposed that request and argued that jail clothing assists with “safety and identification,” Graf said during a Monday court hearing.

The judge ultimately decided that Robinson’s right to a fair trial outweighed the “minimal inconvenience” that it would cause the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, which is in charge of security and transporting Robinson.

“Mr. Robinson shall be dressed as someone who is presumed innocent,” Graf announced during a Monday hearing.

But Graf denied the defense team’s request for Robinson to appear in court without shackles, saying it was a safety risk. Instead, he prohibited the news media from taking photographs or video footage of any restraints that Robinson may be wearing, and said journalists could not film or photograph him entering or exiting the courtroom — moments when handcuffs and ankle restraints would be likely visible.

Attorneys had also asked Graf to consider banning cameras in the courtroom altogether; Graf said Monday that the issue wasn’t ready to be ruled on, and if the prosecution and defense wants to seek a blanket camera ban, they can file a joint motion later.

