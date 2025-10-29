SLC Airport unveils new lounges, restaurants in Concourse B

The new gates will house arrivals and departures for Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines flights.

The additions are part of the “New SLC Redevelopment Program” which began almost 10 years ago.

Local restaurants Aubergine Kitchen and Moab Brewery joined the more than 40 dining options at the airport. Art of Aesthetics, Good Earth Market, Hudson and Utah National Parks have also opened storefronts.

A third sensory room has opened in the western side of Concourse B along with a second Delta Sky Club and an American Express Centurion Lounge with an outdoor terrace.

The airport’s redevelopment project broke ground in 2014. Phase 1 opened in 2020 followed by phase 2 in 2023. Phase 3 opened last year and the final 11 gates and six concessions will open in October 2026.

When complete, the airport redevelopment will cost over $5 billion.