Anonymous donor issues a $2M matching grant for open space

The $2 million grant was pledged by a private donor. Utah Open Lands Executive Director Wendy Fisher says the organization hopes to match that amount to preserve open pastures and working lands.

“All of the funds that are matching this $2 million is going to go into forever protecting these landscapes in Midway and Wasatch County in the Heber Valley,” Fisher said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Tuesday. “We're so absolutely excited. I mean, these landowners make a decision to do conservation on their properties, that's a tough decision, and they are waiting, oftentimes more than two years to get their projects across the finish line because of funding and needing funding. And this is a huge shot in the arm for us to be able to really protect lands in the Heber Valley.”

FULL INTERIVEW: Utah Open Lands Executive Director Wendy Fisher < Listen • 8:24

Fisher says Utah Open Lands has protected more than 25,000 acres of working land and open space across Wasatch County. Grants like these also help leverage additional funding to purchase conservation easements.

“What we've been able to do on properties like the Albert Kohler dairy is we've been able to take money that's come out of the local community and leverage that five times over with other private donations and also federal funds, as well as the state funds,” she said. “The Pear Tree Llama [easement], for example, that property, we've already raised $1.5 million, and we received a $200,000 grant from the Lee Ray McAllister fund, the state's only open space fund. All of these dollars make a difference, and what we find is that it encourages more landowners to come to the table, and it encourages more donors.”

Meanwhile, she says Utah Open Lands is in the process of closing three additional conservation easements in the Heber Valley.