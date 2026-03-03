© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Utah lawmakers say lieutenant governor shouldn’t run elections, propose constitutional amendment

KPCW | By The Salt Lake Tribune
Published March 3, 2026 at 3:00 PM MST
People vote at the Marmalade branch of the Salt Lake City Library on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025.
Francisco Kjolseth
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
People vote at the Marmalade branch of the Salt Lake City Library on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025.

A proposed constitutional amendment would take elections from the lieutenant governor’s office.

False claims of election fraud followed Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson into office after their 2024 reelection, primarily spread by members of their party.

Now lawmakers, predominantly Republicans, want to take election oversight away from the lieutenant governor. They’re advancing a proposal to amend the Utah Constitution to give that role to a newly created and independently elected secretary of state.

“We have a bit of an inherent distrust of elections, no matter if the actors are good — and they are," Rep. Lisa Shepherd, R-Provo, told the House Government Operations Committee on Tuesday.

“My bill,” she continued, “has nothing to do with the people that are currently in there, or people in the past. Mine is strictly about structure. It’s not about personalities, parties, politics or people.”

She added that she didn’t want Utah’s elected lieutenant governor to be tainted by the “muck of elections and the controversy that surrounds it.”The new secretary of state would also be elected under Shepherd’s legislation, although it provides that the lieutenant governor would make decisions for races in which the secretary of state is a candidate. The committee gave near-unanimous approval to proposed amendment HJR25 and the accompanying HB529, with one Democrat voting against it.

Read Emily Anderson Stern's full story at sltrib.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.
Tags
State & Regional Utah Legislature
The Salt Lake Tribune
See stories by The Salt Lake Tribune