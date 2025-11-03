‘Lord of the Rings’ inspired home listed for $43M in Utah
The sprawling 30-acre property on South Fork Road was completed in 2014 and includes a private lake and a 6,200-square-foot lake house.
A “Lord of the Rings”-inspired home outside Provo is listed for $43 million and comes with its own private lake.
The 23,000-square-foot residence features cave-shaped entryways, a bridge over a small stream and a view of Mount Timpanogos from one of its many circular windows.
The six-bedroom home also features a theater, game room, golf simulator, climbing wall, basketball court and gym.
While it isn’t Utah’s most expensive estate to date, it sold for a record $13.5 million in 2017 as the most expensive home in Utah outside Park City.
Luxury real estate outlet Mansion Global reports the seller is DoTerra cofounder Greg Cook.