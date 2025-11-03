© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

‘Lord of the Rings’ inspired home listed for $43M in Utah

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published November 3, 2025 at 4:48 PM MST
The "Lord of the Rings"-inspired house features many cave-shaped entryways.
Summit Sotheby's International
The "Lord of the Rings"-inspired house features many cave-shaped entryways.

The sprawling 30-acre property on South Fork Road was completed in 2014 and includes a private lake and a 6,200-square-foot lake house.

A “Lord of the Rings”-inspired home outside Provo is listed for $43 million and comes with its own private lake.

The 23,000-square-foot residence features cave-shaped entryways, a bridge over a small stream and a view of Mount Timpanogos from one of its many circular windows.

The home is inspired by the fantasy world of the "Lord of the Rings."
Summit Sotheby's International Realty
The home is inspired by the fantasy world of the "Lord of the Rings."

The six-bedroom home also features a theater, game room, golf simulator, climbing wall, basketball court and gym.

While it isn’t Utah’s most expensive estate to date, it sold for a record $13.5 million in 2017 as the most expensive home in Utah outside Park City.

Luxury real estate outlet Mansion Global reports the seller is DoTerra cofounder Greg Cook.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver