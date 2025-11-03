‘Lord of the Rings’ inspired home listed for $43M in Utah

A “Lord of the Rings”-inspired home outside Provo is listed for $43 million and comes with its own private lake.

The 23,000-square-foot residence features cave-shaped entryways, a bridge over a small stream and a view of Mount Timpanogos from one of its many circular windows.

Summit Sotheby's International Realty The home is inspired by the fantasy world of the "Lord of the Rings."

The six-bedroom home also features a theater, game room, golf simulator, climbing wall, basketball court and gym.

While it isn’t Utah’s most expensive estate to date, it sold for a record $13.5 million in 2017 as the most expensive home in Utah outside Park City.

Luxury real estate outlet Mansion Global reports the seller is DoTerra cofounder Greg Cook.