Recycle Utah suggests planning drop-offs around holiday rush

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published December 22, 2025 at 9:56 AM MST
Recycle Utah's historical home has been on Woodbine Way Park City's Bonanza Park area.
Connor Thomas
/
KPCW
Recycle Utah is preparing for the post-holiday rush in the Wasatch Back. The center asks residents to plan ahead during its busy season.

Recycle Utah operates with limited hours around the holidays, and it’s asking locals to plan before stopping by.

The recycling center will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, Dec. 24 and 25. It reopens at 9 a.m. Dec. 26.

The center will also be closed on New Year’s Day and reopen at 9 a.m. on Jan. 2, 2026.

Recycle Utah spokesperson Chelsea Hafer said it’s one of the busiest times of year for the nonprofit.

“We normally have a line that can get all the way down to Kearns [Blvd.], so be ready to wait,” she said. “If you can hold onto your recycling until the second week of January, then do that so that you don’t have to wait in line.”

Idling is not allowed in Summit County, so Hafer asked people to turn off their car engines while they wait to recycle.

She also recommended pre-sorting recyclables before you arrive.

“Have your plastics bin ready, your paper bin ready, and break down all of your cardboard boxes,” she said.

Recycle Utah can compost food waste, but not Christmas trees.

Hafer said locals who want to give back are also welcome to volunteer with Recycle Utah over the holidays or donate to the nonprofit.

Recycle Utah is a financial supporter of KPCW.
