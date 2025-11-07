Final 2025 national park fee free day honors veterans, families

That includes offering free entry days throughout the year.

Visitors to Utah’s “Mighty 5” and other national parks have one more chance to get in free. This month it's in honor of Veterans Day.

On Nov. 11, all National Park Service sites will offer free admission. Other fees within a park will still apply.

KUER reports Zion National Park saw nearly 20,000 visitors a day in October. But, because of the government shutdown, has lost an estimated $1.5 million in missed entrance fees.

Since Oct. 4, Utah has stepped in to help cover some of the federal funding gaps. The state has been providing $8,000 a day to keep visitor centers open at the five national parks in Utah.