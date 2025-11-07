Utah to receive $10 million in Google lawsuit

In 2021, Utah Attorney General Derek Brown, the Utah Department of Commerce’s Division of Consumer Protection and a bipartisan group of 37 other attorneys general sued Google.

They alleged the company unlawfully monopolized the market for Android app distribution and in-app payment processing, preventing other app stores from being preloaded on Android devices.

The coalition announced a settlement in principle back in September 2023 and it has been pending ever since.

Since then, the coalition has grown to more than 50 attorneys general across the country.

The settlement calls for Google to pay consumers and substantially change its payment practices in the Google Play Store.

The bulk of the $700 million settlement will go directly to consumers who were overcharged for in-app purchases between August 2016 and September 2023. Utah is expected to receive around $10 million for its claim and costs.

Those eligible for the payout do not have to submit a claim. The Utah Department of Commerce says customers will receive automatic payments through PayPal or Venmo. They can also request a check or or they can elect to receive a check or direct deposit.