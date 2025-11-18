Utah judiciary issues rare statement addressing threats against judge in redistricting case

In a rare move Monday, the Utah Judiciary issued a statement addressing threats 3rd District Judge Dianna Gibson has received in the days since she issued a ruling in the state’s court-ordered redistricting process, rejecting a congressional map proposed by the Republican-controlled Utah Legislature.

The statement addressed both the heated political reaction to the ruling, as well as threats of violence that Gibson has received in the wake of her decision.

“Though the Utah Judiciary does not comment on the specifics of any threats made toward judges or court employees, we acknowledge that such incidents have recently occurred,” the statement said. “We call on everyone to approach concerns involving the courts with civility, respect, and constructive dialogue.”

While some Republican lawmakers have threatened to pursue articles of impeachment against Gibson — accusing her of violating the Utah Constitution, despite her ruling largely based on the Utah Supreme Court’s interpretation of the Constitution — the courts’ statement also addressed other types of threats Gibson has received in the wake of her ruling.

Gibson, according to a court spokesperson, has also received violent threats.

“Threats of violence against judges or court personnel are unacceptable, dangerous, and may violate state or federal law,” the judiciary said. “Any conduct aimed at causing fear for a ruling or undermining the safe operation of the justice system strikes at the heart of the rule of law. Such actions endanger not only the individuals targeted but the functioning of the justice system itself.”

Judges, the statement continued, “have a constitutional duty to apply the law to the facts before them, independent of external pressures.”

“That independence is essential to preserving the separation of powers and ensuring that justice is administered fairly and impartially,” the judiciary said.

When there is disagreement with a judicial ruling, “the appropriate and lawful avenue for addressing those concerns is the established appellate process,” the statement continued.

The Legislature’s attorneys have signaled that they intend to continue to fight Gibson’s ruling in court, including appeals to the Utah Supreme Court and the U.S. Supreme Court if necessary. But as the outcry from conservatives over Gibson’s ruling has heated up, so has the rhetoric.

The judiciary’s statement urged Utahns to respect existing avenues to appeal judge’s rulings and encouraged support of the institution and its public servants.

“Utah’s courts provide a structured and transparent system for reviewing decisions and correcting potential errors, reinforcing public confidence in the integrity of the judicial process,” the judiciary said. “We encourage all Utahns to stand with the Judiciary in protecting the safety of our judges and employees and protecting the fair and impartial administration of justice.”

This report was originally published at UtahNewsDispatch.com.