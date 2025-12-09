Utah could get first Michelin star; 2026 guide features southwestern US

Utah could earn its first culinary Michelin star in 2026.

The iconic restaurant and hotel guide’s critics said the southwestern U.S. offers a dynamic and growing culinary community that emphasizes local ingredients and international influences.

Anonymous reviewers are already in the field, but it is unknown where they are stopping.

The publication will be released next year, offering reviews and recommendations of the region’s “culinary richness” from metropolitan hubs to distinctive commutes across the region.

Michelin’s first North American guide featured New York in 2005.