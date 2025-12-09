© 2025 KPCW

Utah could get first Michelin star; 2026 guide features southwestern US

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published December 9, 2025 at 4:23 PM MST
Downtown Salt Lake City is pictured on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025.
Spenser Heaps
/
Utah News Dispatch
Downtown Salt Lake City is pictured on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025.

The Michelin Guide recently announced it plans to highlight Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah in its 2026 edition.

Utah could earn its first culinary Michelin star in 2026.

The iconic restaurant and hotel guide’s critics said the southwestern U.S. offers a dynamic and growing culinary community that emphasizes local ingredients and international influences.

Anonymous reviewers are already in the field, but it is unknown where they are stopping.

The publication will be released next year, offering reviews and recommendations of the region’s “culinary richness” from metropolitan hubs to distinctive commutes across the region.

Michelin’s first North American guide featured New York in 2005.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
