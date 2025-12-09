Utah mountains see ‘whiplash’ winter as snow season begins

October was Utah’s wettest on record with storms bringing 156% of normal precipitation across the state.

But November reached record-high temperatures in the mountains, only getting 65% of normal precipitation for the month.

As of Dec. 1, the state had received 1.2 inches of snow water equivalent. That’s compared to the normal 2.6 inches.

Experts say it is still very early in the snow season with plenty of time to turn things around.