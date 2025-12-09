© 2025 KPCW

Utah mountains see ‘whiplash’ winter as snow season begins

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published December 9, 2025 at 4:34 PM MST
FILE: Snow at Solitude on Oct. 15, 2025.
Solitude Mountain Resort
FILE: Snow at Solitude on Oct. 15, 2025.

Utah water officials remain optimistic about the snow season after a slow start to winter.

October was Utah’s wettest on record with storms bringing 156% of normal precipitation across the state.

But November reached record-high temperatures in the mountains, only getting 65% of normal precipitation for the month.

As of Dec. 1, the state had received 1.2 inches of snow water equivalent. That’s compared to the normal 2.6 inches.

Experts say it is still very early in the snow season with plenty of time to turn things around.
