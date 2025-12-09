© 2025 KPCW

Utahn crowned Miss Rodeo America 2026 at National Finals Rodeo

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published December 9, 2025 at 4:16 PM MST
Ogden native Olivia Favero was crowned Miss Rodeo America at the 2025 National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.

Olivia Favero was crowned Miss Rodeo Utah in July 2024.

A Utahn has taken the reins as Miss Rodeo America 2026. The National Finals Rodeo crowned her in Las Vegas over the weekend.

Ogden native Olivia Favero is the country’s newest rodeo queen, ending her year-long reign as Miss Rodeo Utah.

Before the Dec. 6 pageant, Favero said it would be her last time competing for the crown.

She will represent the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association for the next year as the official spokesperson and ambassador for the sport.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
