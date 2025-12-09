Utahn crowned Miss Rodeo America 2026 at National Finals Rodeo

A Utahn has taken the reins as Miss Rodeo America 2026. The National Finals Rodeo crowned her in Las Vegas over the weekend.

Ogden native Olivia Favero is the country’s newest rodeo queen, ending her year-long reign as Miss Rodeo Utah.

Before the Dec. 6 pageant, Favero said it would be her last time competing for the crown.

She will represent the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association for the next year as the official spokesperson and ambassador for the sport.