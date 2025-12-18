UDOT announces plan to tame ski traffic in Little Cottonwood Canyon

The logjam in Little Cottonwood Canyon may be beginning to clear.

The Utah Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that it intends to move forward with the first phase of its plan to reduce wintertime traffic congestion through the canyon to its two ski resorts, Alta Ski Area and Snowbird.

The agency is already working on expanding parking options for those wanting to take public transportation up State Route 210. That will be followed by increased busing, improved infrastructure, elimination of roadside parking and added tolling. According to a UDOT statement, the improved bus service and infrastructure will take place within the next two years.

“We need improvements in the canyon now to address the traffic challenges we are experiencing today,” said Devin Weder, UDOT project manager, in the statement. “By moving forward with these buses and infrastructure improvements, we are laying the foundation for a better, more reliable transportation system in the canyon.”

Little Cottonwood Canyon has become symbolic of growing frustrations over overcrowded roads leading to Utah’s ski and snowboard areas, many of which are within a few miles of a population center. On powder days, resort visitors often can expect the 3.5-miles journey to Alta to take three hours.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.