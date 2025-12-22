St. George state park receives dark skies designation

There are 250 dark sky designated locations across the globe and more than 30 in Utah. That now includes the most-recently added Snow Canyon State Park.

The park outside St. George was named an Urban Night Sky Place for its dark sky-friendly lighting, educational programs and accessibility to the night sky.

Snow Canyon park staff have worked for years to reach the designation to benefit visitors and improve nocturnal ecosystems by modifying existing lights to achieve 100% dark-sky-friendly compliance.

Utah has the highest concentration of DarkSky International-certified areas in the world.

Also on the list are East Canyon, Rockport and Jordanelle state parks and Timpanogos Cave National Monument.

The Dark Sky Places program is a non-regulatory and voluntary program through DarkSky International that encourages communities, parks and protected areas worldwide to preserve and protect dark sites.