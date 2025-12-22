© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

St. George state park receives dark skies designation

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published December 22, 2025 at 3:18 PM MST
Snow Canyon State Park outside St. George, Utah, at night.
Paul Ricketts
/
Utah Division of State Parks
Snow Canyon State Park outside St. George, Utah, at night.

Utah has added another state park to its growing list of official International Dark Sky destinations.

There are 250 dark sky designated locations across the globe and more than 30 in Utah. That now includes the most-recently added Snow Canyon State Park.

The park outside St. George was named an Urban Night Sky Place for its dark sky-friendly lighting, educational programs and accessibility to the night sky.

Snow Canyon park staff have worked for years to reach the designation to benefit visitors and improve nocturnal ecosystems by modifying existing lights to achieve 100% dark-sky-friendly compliance.

Utah has the highest concentration of DarkSky International-certified areas in the world.

Also on the list are East Canyon, Rockport and Jordanelle state parks and Timpanogos Cave National Monument.

The Dark Sky Places program is a non-regulatory and voluntary program through DarkSky International that encourages communities, parks and protected areas worldwide to preserve and protect dark sites.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver