Utah confirms 6 new measles cases ahead of holidays, urges vaccination

Utah has six new cases of measles as the holidays near.

In the last three weeks, 34 Utahns have been diagnosed with measles and more than 140 people have tested positive this year. About 60% of those cases have been in people 18 and younger and almost 90% were not vaccinated.

Before 2025, the state health department shows Utah’s last measles case was in 2023.

The Utah County Health Department says the number of cases remains limited, but emphasized the importance of reducing the spread during the holiday season.

The health department says vaccination is the best way to prevent measles.

The measles virus spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes and can remain airborne and on surfaces for up to two hours.

Symptoms often include fever, cough, runny nose and a rash.

To help limit the spread of measles and other respiratory illnesses, health officials encourage people to stay home when sick, practice good hand-washing hygiene and cover your mouth when coughing or sneezing.

Healthcare workers also ask those who think they may have measles to call ahead before visiting a clinic, urgent care or an emergency room.

The advance notice allows healthcare providers to prepare for your arrival and reduce the risk of exposure to others in waiting rooms and healthcare facilities.