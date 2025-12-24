How much Kevin McCallister's New York trip would cost now

Using Plaza Hotel rates, historic inflation data and updated menu pricing, the travel insurance company iSelect ran the numbers and found the cost of the trip jumped more than 300%.

In the movie, 10-year-old McCallister checked into the famous and fancy hotel with his dad’s credit card before touring the city. He visited Central Park, Rockefeller Center and Duncan’s Toy Chest, a store inspired by FAO Schwarz.

The travel company says hotel costs saw the largest increase. In 1992, a suite at the Plaza was $1,100 per night. In 2025, it goes for $6,200.

McCallister’s room service feast increased more than 130% and his $18 ice cream sundae is $24 in 2025.

The total cost of the trip, which in 1992 was just over $2,100, would now cost more than $8,500. And that doesn’t include taxis or the toy store donation.