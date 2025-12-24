© 2025 KPCW

How much Kevin McCallister's New York trip would cost now

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published December 24, 2025 at 1:29 PM MST
A flag flies outside the Plaza Hotel, a landmark 20-story luxury hotel and condominium apartment building on Manhattan.
vacant - stock.adobe.com
/
Adobe Stock
A flag flies outside the Plaza Hotel, a landmark 20-story luxury hotel and condominium apartment building on Manhattan.

Many dream of a trip to New York City to stay at the iconic Plaza Hotel during Christmas like Kevin McCallister did in the 1992 holiday movie “Home Alone 2.” But would a stay at today’s prices break the bank?

Using Plaza Hotel rates, historic inflation data and updated menu pricing, the travel insurance company iSelect ran the numbers and found the cost of the trip jumped more than 300%.

In the movie, 10-year-old McCallister checked into the famous and fancy hotel with his dad’s credit card before touring the city. He visited Central Park, Rockefeller Center and Duncan’s Toy Chest, a store inspired by FAO Schwarz.

The travel company says hotel costs saw the largest increase. In 1992, a suite at the Plaza was $1,100 per night. In 2025, it goes for $6,200.

McCallister’s room service feast increased more than 130% and his $18 ice cream sundae is $24 in 2025.

The total cost of the trip, which in 1992 was just over $2,100, would now cost more than $8,500. And that doesn’t include taxis or the toy store donation.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
